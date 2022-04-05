Realme's New Android Tablet Is No iPad Mini Rival

Of late, there's been a lot of activity in the Android tablets space thanks to a flurry of launches from the likes of Motorola, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Nokia. Google's decision to release Android 12L — a tablet-centric version of Android had a lot to do with manufacturers and consumers taking a sudden interest in this segment traditionally dominated by companies like Samsung, Lenovo, and Amazon.

Another brand that has been taking a keen interest in the Android tablets space is OPPO's sub-brand Realme. The company even launched a tablet called the Realme Pad in 2021, and it seems they have silently launched a smaller successor to that model called the Realme Pad Mini. Currently, the Realme Pad appears to be exclusively sold in the Philippines — which is itself an interesting development given that the company is yet to officially communicate this launch via official channels. A quick glance at Realme's Filipino website revealed no traces of the Realme Pad Mini.

In fact, as of today, the only place where you can check out the Realme Pad Mini in detail — and possibly even order one — is through the popular Philippine e-commerce platform Lazada, where the product is available for purchase for 11,990 Filipino pesos ($233).