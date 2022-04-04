LG Plans Big Android 12 Update For Three Models Despite Mobile Exit

LG pushed out quite a few smartphones before it finally threw in the towel last year. One of the big promises the company made when it announced its exit from the mobile business was that it will still push out updates for its existing phones. LG's track record with Android updates hasn't exactly been stellar, and its official wording left things open to interpretation. Considering the critically reduced workforce in its mobile division, there's almost no assurance LG will actually be able to deliver on those promises.

That's not stopping it from trying, though, or at least putting up a brave front. On the company's South Korean website, LG indicates it will push Android 12 to three smartphone models in the second quarter of 2022. That gives it a window of opportunity between now and the end of June, but that's only guaranteed for models sold in that region.

These three phones include the mid-range LG Q92 5G, as well as the higher-end LG V50 ThinQ and LG V50S ThinQ phones. The latter two models are quite notable due to their Dual Screen accessory, which attempted to offer an experience that predated the Microsoft Surface Duo and other modern foldables. Like many of LG's daring innovations, this was, unfortunately, quite ahead of its time.