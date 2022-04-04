Return To Monkey Island: What We Know So Far

Oh yes, that's right.

Thanks to the wonders of Intellectual Property laws, beloved adventure game series "Monkey Island" has been stuck in a sort of purgatory (or maybe trapped in the tunnels of the Big Whoop amusement park?) since 2009, when Telltale Games' "Tales of Monkey Island" debuted. But in actuality, it's been a lot longer than that.

The reins for the series were handed off to other developers and companies after the second game, "LeChuck's Revenge," with creator Ron Gilbert left to just kind of watch from the sidelines. Then Disney shuttered LucasArts in 2013, dashing most fans' hopes of ever getting a proper follow up. At one point Gilbert even reached out to Disney on Twitter, hoping to buy back the rights to the series so he could continue it on his own.

LucasArts was revived several years later in 2021 under the new name of LucasFilm Games, which offered a slim ray of hope for more "Monkey Island," but news on the fates of Guybrush Threepwood, Governor Marley, and LeChuck never came about. Until now.

On April 4th, 2022, announcements from the involved parties began spreading across Twitter. LucasFilm Games, Devolver Digital, and even Gilbert himself have revealed both a teaser trailer and a new website announcing a new sixth game, titled "Return to Monkey Island," which is due out sometime this year.