OPPO F21 Pro Teaser Reveals A New Type Of Leather For Phones

Those issues aren't discouraging OPPO from trying to find a better way to pull off leather, especially after its ceramic processes for the OPPO Find X5 Pro enjoyed so much success and attention. The company is now teasing the creation of what it calls "Fiberglass Leather," something that will be available exclusively to the Sunset Orange variant of the upcoming OPPO F21 Pro, which could end up being its most popular model.

Details about this new kind of faux leather are unsurprisingly scarce, but OPPO does mention a few key properties that sound interesting. The fiberglass variant will, the company claims, offer better temperature resistance, waterproofing, and wear resistance when compared to its standard counterparts, all of which are necessary to bring it up to par with real leather. Of course, OPPO's new material will still be soft to the touch, but the "fiberglass" part remains a mystery for now.

The OPPO F21 Pro specs are equally unknown, though the company has shared a few teasers about the hardware, as well. At the top of the list is a custom-made Sony IMX709 and what the company claims is the first microlens camera for this mid-range segment. The OPPO F21 Pro, powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset, is scheduled to debut on April 12.