Essential Phone Fans Rejoice: OSOM Made A Ceramic Sequel

There's still a lot we don't know about the upcoming OV1, but the team did drop some other notable details during their talk with Android Police. The cameras will be housed in a triangular bump made of titanium, for example, while the aforementioned stainless steel will be used for a particularly durable mid-frame.

That latter point should be of particular interest to diehard Android fans. The use of stainless steel comes with a tradeoff in weight, as aluminum is lighter and far more commonly used. That means the OV1 may feel heavier in the hand compared to the typical flagships on the market, though the team doesn't seem concerned about that reality. One may also speculate that a stainless steel mid-frame could prove problematic for battery size, but that, too, was a concern preemptively put to rest.

Essential fans can expect the upcoming model to be larger than the PH-1, and even better, OSOM promises a generous battery that'll be capable of powering the handset for a full day or longer. Other details, including what Android flavor users can expect, are still absent. However, all signs point toward OSOM developing a phone that will, at minimum, satisfy Essential fans while aiming to firmly root itself by focusing on a particularly important aspect of digital life: helping users protect their privacy.