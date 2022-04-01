Summer Game Fest 2022 Confirmed Amid E3 Cancellation
Last night, the Entertainment Software Association revealed that E3 2022 had been canceled in its entirety. While few of us were expecting an in-person event, there was at least some expectation that E3 2022 would continue on as an all-digital event. The ESA, however, revealed that E3 won't be taking place in either in-person or digital formats. While the organization says that E3 will return next year, E3 2022's cancellation leaves us wondering if the show is done for good.
Questions of E3's future aside, the cancellation of E3 2022 doesn't necessarily mean we'll be left without any summer reveal events. As revealed on Twitter, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest will be coming back for a 2022 installment, though what that will entail has yet to be revealed. Even without knowing what's in store for Summer Game Fest, the show will probably still fill the gap left behind by E3's cancellation, even as major publishers are increasingly opting to host their own reveal events.
Summer Game Fest returns in June
Summer Game Fest 2022 was revealed in a short and sweet tweet. "Join us this June for @SummerGameFest — an industry wide celebration of video games, featuring a spectacular live kickoff show hosted by @geoffkeighley," the tweet reads, prompting readers to head over to the Summer Game Fest website to sign up for more information about the show. As you might expect given the language in that tweet, the Summer Game Fest website is similarly devoid of details about the 2022 installment. We know there's going to be the Kickoff Live show, which last year hosted a number of big reveals including a long-awaited trailer and release date for "Elden Ring." In a separate tweet, Geoff Keighley says that the indie "Day of the Devs" showcase will be returning this year, while the website confirms that various other events will follow the Kickoff Live show in June, with more details on those coming in the future.
Whatever Summer Game Fest includes, it'll be interesting to see if Keighley's Kickoff Live event can top the 2021 version of the show. Since Kickoff Live 2021 debuted that much-awaited "Elden Ring" announcement, we're not sure how it could, but he might have a few surprises up his sleeve. We'll let you know when more is revealed about Summer Game Fest 2022, so stay tuned.