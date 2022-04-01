Summer Game Fest 2022 Confirmed Amid E3 Cancellation

Last night, the Entertainment Software Association revealed that E3 2022 had been canceled in its entirety. While few of us were expecting an in-person event, there was at least some expectation that E3 2022 would continue on as an all-digital event. The ESA, however, revealed that E3 won't be taking place in either in-person or digital formats. While the organization says that E3 will return next year, E3 2022's cancellation leaves us wondering if the show is done for good.

Questions of E3's future aside, the cancellation of E3 2022 doesn't necessarily mean we'll be left without any summer reveal events. As revealed on Twitter, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest will be coming back for a 2022 installment, though what that will entail has yet to be revealed. Even without knowing what's in store for Summer Game Fest, the show will probably still fill the gap left behind by E3's cancellation, even as major publishers are increasingly opting to host their own reveal events.