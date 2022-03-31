Here's What Causes Aphasia -- A Neurological Condition

Johns Hopkins Medicine describes three kinds of aphasia: Broca aphasia, Wernicke aphasia, and global aphasia. All three types have different symptoms, but all will affect a sufferer's communication ability. Broca or "expressive" aphasia usually occurs after the front part of the brain is damaged and includes physical symptoms. such as weakness or paralysis in the right side of the body. In terms of communication, Broca aphasia sufferers tend to speak in shorter sentences, eliminating words like "and" and "the" from their vocabulary.

Neurologist and stroke specialist Dr. Aninda B. Acharya says Wernicke aphasia occurs most often after a stroke in the posterior temporal lobe of the brain's dominant hemisphere. According to Dr. Acharya, Wernicke aphasia impairs its sufferers' language comprehension, though "speech may have a normal rate, rhythm, and grammar." Johns Hopkins says sufferers may speak in unnecessarily long sentences, adding unnecessary or invented words.

According to the NAA, global aphasia is the most severe form of the disorder. Sufferers can produce few intelligible words and lose the ability to read or write. As with other forms of aphasia, sufferers retain their cognitive skills unrelated to language or speech. Seek emergency medical treatment if you or someone you know suddenly has difficulty speaking, trouble understanding speech, loses the ability to recall words, or develops problems with reading and writing.