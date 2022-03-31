GoPro's New HERO10 Black Creator Edition Hides The Real Magic In The Handle

GoPro cameras became ubiquitous in the 21st century, with users sporting the ultra-portable tech during all manner of recreational activities. Incredibly popular as they are, GoPro hasn't really been able to fix the one problem plaguing its HERO lineup of action cameras since inception: battery life. Given the small size of these devices, it all boils down to elementary physics. There simply isn't enough space within the GoPro HERO's tiny shell to fit in a large enough battery. Take the case of the GoPro HERO 10 — the latest product from the company — which lasts a little over an hour in most use cases. People wanting to use the camera for longer than that usually need to keep spare batteries handy or hook it up with an external power supply/battery pack.

To alleviate this long-standing problem, GoPro today launched the Volta, a battery and camera control grip that attaches itself to the base of the GoPro HERO10 Black. Apart from featuring a 4,900 mAh battery that can extend the battery life of the HERO10 to a respectable 4 hours (when recording at 4K30), the Volta also doubles as a controller that lets you operate the GoPro with one hand. On occasions when you don't need the extra battery life, Volta can function as a wireless remote that has a claimed range of 98 feet.

While the Volta can be purchased as a standalone accessory in case you already own a HERO10, for potential HERO10 owners, the company wants to sweeten the deal by offering them the HERO10 Black Creator Edition product bundle. And before you ask, yes, the Volta is backward compatible with older GoPro Pro cameras — including the GoPro HERO9, and the GoPro MAX.