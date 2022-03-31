This Apple Studio Display Teardown Raises A Fascinating Question

While they're obviously different enough, considering one is a full-blown computer and the other is a display, iFixIt explains the process of getting into them is the same — which means taking off the Studio Display's screen is fraught with peril. The technicians have to slice through adhesive foam around the entire edge of the monitor's screen, and then they need to lift the display off using heavy-duty suction cups. As the Studio Display doesn't have any kind of chin to rest the screen on, anyone attempting ingress will want to lay the Studio Display down on its back before lifting the screen off.

Once inside, iFixit immediately goes for the Studio Display's underwhelming 12MP webcam and discovers that it mostly looks the same as an iPhone 11 front camera. That suggests the problems Studio Display users encountered aren't hardware-based, and with Apple working on a fix, there's at least a decent chance that camera quality won't be this disappointing forever.

This teardown also reveals a thin, multi-board internal power supply that takes up a lot of space and requires massive fans for cooling. According to iFixit, the internal power supply and its associated fans are the reason why the Studio Display is about 50% thicker than the iMac. So, even though this looks a lot like an iMac on the inside, it sounds like most of that has to do with the power supply and the fans needed to cool it. Of course, there's also the fact that the Studio Display uses an A13 chip and has 64GB of storage, technically making it an all-in-one computer even if it doesn't act like one.