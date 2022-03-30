Facebook Paid GOP Firm To Campaign Against TikTok

Facebook, namely its parent company Meta, has been paying a Republican consulting firm to run a hate campaign against its rival social media platform TikTok, The Washington Post alleges.

According to the article, which was published on Wednesday, March 30, the firm, Targeted Victory, reportedly used multiple tactics to target TikTok, a platform notoriously popular with Generation Z users. In contrast, Facebook has not only been shedding active users, but has increasingly struggled to lure back teens who have largely abandoned it in favor of newer alternatives. The smear campaign supposedly included writing letters to the editors of various news companies in hopes of boosting negative coverage about TikTok and risky trends that allegedly started on the platform.

In an email written in February, Targeted Victory's director reportedly said the firm needed to present TikTok as an actual threat at a time when Facebook was getting so much negative attention, doing so by, among other things, emphasizing the fact it is owned by a Chinese company.

Targeted Victory isn't the first GOP entity to go after TikTok for that reason. In late 2020, President Donald Trump threatened to ban the platform if its Chinese parent company ByteDance didn't sell it to an American company within 45 days. At that time, the US Department of Commerce accused ByteDance of threatening national security by collecting American citizens' personal data and selling it to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). President Joe Biden revoked the ban in the summer of 2021.