These Are The 'Free' Games Hitting Amazon Prime In April 2022

Amazon Prime Gaming is yet another way for gamers to score free game downloads each month. For those unaware, the platform is sort of like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, but exclusively for PC gamers who have an Amazon Prime subscription. On the first day of every month, the Amazon Prime-based service adds several new free games to its library. As such, this coming Friday, April 1, there will be a handful of new titles available to subscribers until April 30:

"The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe"

"Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville"

"Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge"

"Nanotale – Typing Chronicles"

"Guild of Ascension"

"Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion"

"Galaxy of Pen and Paper"

"House of 1,000 Doors: Family Secrets"

It sounds like there will also be new Amazon-exclusive DLCs for existing games, including "Fall Guys" and "Doom Eternal". The new details can be found on Amazon's Prime Gaming blog where other news about the company's gaming initiatives is also published.

Given the recent updates surrounding Bethesda's upcoming "Starfield," it's a great time to get reacquainted with "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion," which is from the same development team, including Todd Howard and Emil Pagliarulo. The duo recently said in a developer video log that the new series will draw significant inspiration from some of the company's older games, including "Oblivion."