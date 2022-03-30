These Are The 'Free' Games Hitting Amazon Prime In April 2022
Amazon Prime Gaming is yet another way for gamers to score free game downloads each month. For those unaware, the platform is sort of like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, but exclusively for PC gamers who have an Amazon Prime subscription. On the first day of every month, the Amazon Prime-based service adds several new free games to its library. As such, this coming Friday, April 1, there will be a handful of new titles available to subscribers until April 30:
"The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe"
"Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville"
"Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge"
"Nanotale – Typing Chronicles"
"Guild of Ascension"
"Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion"
"Galaxy of Pen and Paper"
"House of 1,000 Doors: Family Secrets"
It sounds like there will also be new Amazon-exclusive DLCs for existing games, including "Fall Guys" and "Doom Eternal". The new details can be found on Amazon's Prime Gaming blog where other news about the company's gaming initiatives is also published.
Given the recent updates surrounding Bethesda's upcoming "Starfield," it's a great time to get reacquainted with "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion," which is from the same development team, including Todd Howard and Emil Pagliarulo. The duo recently said in a developer video log that the new series will draw significant inspiration from some of the company's older games, including "Oblivion."
Amazon Prime Gaming expands from March
The list of free games for April is even bigger than the one that arrived in March, which covers a whopping seven free games, including major releases like "Surviving Mars," "Madden NFL 22," and "SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech." The complete list of March 2022 free games is as follows, and can be redeemed by Amazon Prime subscribers until tomorrow, March 31:
"Madden NFL 22"
"Surviving Mars"
"Crypto Against All Odds"
"looK INside"
"Pesterquest"
"SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech"
"The Stillness of the Wind"
It seems like the select handful of games the service includes each month is growing more substantial. It's not quite as massive as the more than 100 games doled out by Microsoft through its Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass services, which allow any of its subscribers to play any featured game while the subscription is active – but note that once downloaded, any title from Amazon Prime Gaming is yours to keep and play forever — yes, even if your subscription expires. The Amazon Prime subscription in the US is available for $14.99 per month.