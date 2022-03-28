These New Rode NTH-100 Headphones Surprised Me On Sound And Price

Australian audio company Rode may be best known for its microphones, but the tech manufacturer is wading into a completely new segment of the market with the NTH-100, its very first set of headphones. While some headphone-makers build a reputation for their audio tuning — Beats headphones are known for their massive helping of bass, for example — Rode's first set of cans opt for accuracy instead, with a pair of custom-matched 40mm dynamic drivers intended not to favor any particular part of the frequency range.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That probably shouldn't come as a surprise, really, given the company's current offerings. Rode's background in microphones and pro audio equipment should've been a solid hint that the company would prioritize transparency above all else when it came to its first foray in the headphones category. The fact that the company is pitching them at audio creators rather than just music consumers is another giveaway.