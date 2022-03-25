NVIDIA Instant NeRF Uses AI To Convert Flat Photos To 3D

Instant NeRF requires a few dozen photos as the source and details on the camera angle they were clicked from, to render an accurate 3D version, with all of it happening in milliseconds. The current-gen NeRF models are quick at rendering, but require a lot of training time. To overcome that challenge, NVIDIA created a technique called multi-resolution hash grid encoding that is tailored to run on NVIDIA's graphics cards. The aforementioned system creates small neural networks that can be trained in a shorter window. NVIDIA says all that wizardry can happen on a single GPU, which means it's not a particularly resource-intensive tech and can be applied on products that can run on consumer-grade PCs.

Application scenarios include training robots to improve their spatial awareness, polishing the software of self-driving cars, and quickly turning 2D assets into 3D objects for virtual worlds. The latter sounds like the perfect use-case scenario for the metaverses that every tech giant appears to be interested in right now, including NVIDIA. But there are a dew limitations.

If the subject moves too much during the 2D capture, the resulting 3D scenes will be blurry. Morever, if there are a lot of moving elements, capturing all the source data should ideally happen in a short burst. A detailed technical explainer of the NeRF technique can be found here, while this article is a better visual representation of the technology in action with a variety of real-world subjects involved.