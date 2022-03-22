NVIDIA Is Mapping Earth's Digital Twin And Your Car Could Help

Self-driving and semi-autonomous cars need to know where they are, and that's something NVIDIA is undertaking with NVIDIA DRIVE Map as it attempts to map the world's roads. The chip-maker has announced a new mapping fleet, with which it plans to survey 500,000 kilometers (310,000 miles) of road worldwide by 2024, all in the name of creating an "Earth-scale digital twin" at centimeter-level accuracy. It'll be built using the DeepMap survey mapping technology that NVIDIA acquired last year. DRIVE Map will combine three localization layers: camera, LIDAR, and radar, each containing specifics that different aspects of Level 3 semi-autonomous or Level 4 autonomous vehicle might require.

The camera layer, for example, would include details like road markings and lane dividers, together with the boundaries of road. It would also include street furniture such as traffic signals, signs, and poles. The radar level, meanwhile, would be an aggregate point cloud of radar returns. That has the advantage of being unaffected by low-light conditions and inclement weather. Finally, the LIDAR level would be the most precise in its representation of the digital Earth twin. It will be a 3D model of that at 5 centimeter (2 inch) resolution, allowing autonomous car systems to more accurately position themselves within the environment.