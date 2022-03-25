GTA Online Is Getting A Monthly Subscription On Xbox Series X And PS5

"GTA Online," the chronically-updated multiplayer component to "Grand Theft Auto V," will be accompanied by a premium subscription plan for its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions. Beginning on March 29, the new service, called "GTA+," will grant special benefits to subscribers who shell out $5.99 a month.

Of course, this announcement hasn't been met with unanimous praise. Many are pushing back, especially those who are anticipating the announcement of a brand-new "Grand Theft Auto" game rather than a perpetual rehashing of the same old game for new consoles. Twitter user and freelance writer @ribnax tweeted his dismay; "I feel bad for GTA fans. They are NEVER getting a new game."

For reference, both "Grand Theft Auto V" and "GTA Online" have been widely played since 2013, when they were released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles nearly a decade ago.

PS5 and Xbox Series X owners who are hoping the new "GTA+" service means they can subscribe their way into a free copy of "GTA Online" may be disappointed to discover that they still need to own a copy of "Grand Theft Auto V" or "GTA Online," sold separately. However, there's a way for PS5 owners to claim "GTA Online" for free until June 14.