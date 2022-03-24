Google Is Testing Android's Best Productivity Feature For Chrome

With the introduction of Android 12, Google enabled support for quickly sharing links and images using a simple drag and drop gesture via the recent menu. But so far, the Chrome browser on Android has lacked support for cross-app image transfer. Thankfully, that is about to change, as Chrome on mobile has been spotted testing the feature. One lucky user running the most recent beta version of Chrome on Android has shared a video on Twitter that shows an image being dragged from a Chrome tab and into a Google Keep window.

The feature works in the same way as dragging and dropping apps in split view mode. When an image is double tapped, the context menu window now appears on the left side of the screen instead of the center, while a preview of the selected image appears on the right, ready to be moved into another app's window. However, it appears the feature hasn't been enabled widely for all users. We tried to replicate it on a Pixel 4a running an up-to-date beta build of Chrome and the latest Developer Preview of Android 13, but couldn't execute the drag and drop gesture for moving images to another app.