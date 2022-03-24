Cheapest Polestar 2 Arrives In The US With Its Longest EV Range

The most affordable version of the Polestar 2 is finally available in the U.S., with the single-motor configuration helping bring the sticker price to its lowest point so far, while maximizing range. The 2023 Polestar 2 single-motor is rated for up to 270 miles of all-electric driving, according to the EPA, comfortably ahead of the 249 miles that its dual-motor sibling is capable of. That works out to a 113 MPGe rating in the city, a 100 MPGe rating on the highway, and 107 MPGe combined. The Polestar 2 single-motor will require 31 kWh per 100 miles of driving, the EPA testing suggests, down from the 38 kWh per 100 miles that the dual-motor demands.

For those who don't need the extra traction — or performance — of a second electric motor, this new variant has a lot of appeal. Pricing begins at $45,900 before any tax rebates or incentives for EVs; depending on state, Polestar points out, that could bring the entry cost of the Polestar 2 down to $33,400.