OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launching In USA At Last

OnePlus announced in a press release today that they'll hold a launch event for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in its international edition later this month. At the event, the brand will deliver information about the device that, until now, was only available for purchase inside China. The operating system loaded to the international version of the device will differ from the Chinese version, while the majority of the device's hardware will remain effectively identical.

OnePlus previously suggested that the smartphone would have an earlier release date in China because of the Chinese New Year holiday. This was a "key sales period for OnePlus in 2022" inside China, the company revealed at the time. The rest of the world would have to wait.

After several weeks of twiddling our collective thumbs in anticipation of the release of the newest OnePlus smartphone, announcement time has come at last. Now we'll have the opportunity to see if this smartphone is as good as the OnePlus 9 Pro, a device we reviewed particularly favorably in 2021.