OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launching In USA At Last
OnePlus announced in a press release today that they'll hold a launch event for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in its international edition later this month. At the event, the brand will deliver information about the device that, until now, was only available for purchase inside China. The operating system loaded to the international version of the device will differ from the Chinese version, while the majority of the device's hardware will remain effectively identical.
OnePlus previously suggested that the smartphone would have an earlier release date in China because of the Chinese New Year holiday. This was a "key sales period for OnePlus in 2022" inside China, the company revealed at the time. The rest of the world would have to wait.
After several weeks of twiddling our collective thumbs in anticipation of the release of the newest OnePlus smartphone, announcement time has come at last. Now we'll have the opportunity to see if this smartphone is as good as the OnePlus 9 Pro, a device we reviewed particularly favorably in 2021.
Another OnePlus 10 Pro
The new OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch with specifications nearly identical to those of its Chinese counterpart, with features like a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display and a handsome set of top-tier cameras at its back. As the device's display is expected to match that of the Chinese version, we're expecting greatness.
After all, back in our 2021 OnePlus 9 Pro review we rated the display among the most excellent we'd seen in a smartphone. The camera array, too, stood out as an almost over-the-top toolset for prospective users. Given the expected similarities between the Chinese version and the international version of this phone, the spec sheet makes us bet this new device will be a monster. We'll know for sure once we get the device in for up-close analysis.
We'll get a better idea of what's in store, too, when OnePlus reveals all at their launch event that'll take place on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 10 am ET.