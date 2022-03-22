NVIDIA's Robotics Platform Got A Job At Amazon

NVIDIA has revealed the latest version of its robotics platform at GTC 2022, a new Jetson module and a robot reference design to showcase it, along with a high-profile partnership that will see Amazon use its technology for warehouse robots. The new NVIDIA AGX Orin Developer Kit goes on sale today, the chip-maker announced, giving partners a simple way to tap the power of the new Jetson AGX Orin modules. "A million developers and more than 6,000 companies have already turned to Jetson," Deepu Talla, vice president of Embedded and Edge Computing at NVIDIA, said of the move. "The availability of Jetson AGX Orin will supercharge the efforts of the entire industry as it builds the next generation of robotics and edge AI products."

Orin builds on NVIDIA's existing work with Xavier, its previous-generation platform. The new version can manage 275 trillion operations per second (TOPS), or greater than 8x the peak performance of Xavier. It combines NVIDIA's Ampere architecture GPU, Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, and new deep learning and vision accelerators for things like computer vision. There's also an uptick in memory bandwidth and multimodal sensor support.