Google Search's Best Privacy Feature Will Arrive On Android Any Day Now

Android users are finally getting access to one of the best Google Search privacy features released so far: the ability to quickly delete the last 15 minutes of search history. The company confirmed the upcoming addition to The Verge, which reports the feature is currently rolling out on the Google app and that one of its editors already has access to it on their phone. XDA Developers' editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman also received a tip about the feature rollout.

The ability to delete the last 15 minutes of search history is something Android fans have been looking forward to since the feature was first announced during last year's Google I/O event. The company released its then-new privacy tool in the Google app for iOS in July 2021, saying at the time that it would also bring it to the Android version later in the year.

That didn't happen, though. Fast forward to March 2022, and Android users finally look to be getting their chance in the spotlight.