Some Pixel 6 Owners Are About To Get Faster 5G

It looks like some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners will finally be able to make better use of their phones' 5G capabilities, as the devices have officially been cleared to work on Verizon's 5G C-band network. According to a tweet from Verizon PR manager George Koroneos, a planned software update for both Pixel models will enable 5G access on the carrier's Ultra Wideband network.

It's worth noting this announcement specifically applies to the carrier's Ultra Wideband network, not its 5G Nationwide service. While Ultra Wideband is, according to Verizon, the "highest performing" option of the two, coverage is still fairly limited compared to Verizon's 5G Nationwide and 4G LTE networks. Even if your Pixel 6 phone receives the software update to work with 5G Ultra Wideband, due to the network's limited availability in some areas, you might not be able to make use of it just yet. The arrival of C-Band support should help change that, however, as it is available in more places than its mmWave counterpart.

Koroneos says the software update should begin rolling out later today, March 21, 2022, for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners.