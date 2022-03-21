Why You May Not Be Able To Rent Or Purchase Movies Through The Apple TV App

If you're having trouble accessing the Apple TV app on your Smart TV, the reason may be the brand of Smart TV you own. Apple has suddenly removed the ability to rent and buy movies via the Apple TV app on Android TV and Google TV devices. This includes Sony TVs and LG Smart TVs — which offered users free Apple TV+ subscriptions for three months in November 2021 — as well as Google Chromecast.

Android TV and Google TV owners were still able to subscribe to Apple TV+ on their respective devices, but The Verge reported that this is no longer the case. What they'll see when they first open the Apple TV+ app instead is the "how to watch" button that will redirect them to Apple products, like the Apple TV device, "or other streaming services" to rent/buy movies and subscribe to Apple TV+ — no matter what title they're looking for. Android TV and Google TV owners losing their movie rental and purchasing abilities didn't necessarily happen overnight. NVIDIA Shield owners reported on Reddit that the "Store" tab was missing from Apple TV as early as March 16.