Apple's Studio Display Has A Wild Accessory You Wouldn't Think Was Needed

Why did Apple decide to go with a proprietary power cord interface instead of a regular one that can be found on a ton of monitors out there? Well, it appears that the monitor's svelte profile proved to be a hindrance here. AppleInsider notes that a standard C14 inlet for accepting a C13 inlet is too deep for the Studio Display. That also explains why Apple went with a magnetic power cord for the M1 iMac instead of a C-series power connection interface. The power delivery on Studio Display happens via a system of three rather small metallic pins on the monitor, while the cord has a round plastic shell for the female side. Apple doesn't mention any risks of product damage if the power cord is removed, but doing so isn't exactly a cakewalk.

As Tech YouTuber Linus Sebastian demonstrated on his show, it takes two hands to yank the power cord off, and with a considerable amount of force involved. But doing so doesn't kill the internal circuits, and plugging the cord back in returns the screen to normal functionality. However, we advise against personally replicating it. Plus, the placement of the stand appears to be strategic, as it severely hinders fiddling with the cable. More importantly, one of the co-hosts noted that the plastic plug's fit is so tight that removing the power cord causes the whole panel to flex, which is another sign that users should stay from any adventures.