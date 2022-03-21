This Mac Studio Teardown Video Revealed A Surprising Feature Of The New Apple Powerhouse

Initial impressions from reviewers including MKBHD suggested the Mac Studio is tightly sealed (via Twitter) and Apple doesn't leave much room for users to take the internals apart and repair or upgrade them themselves. Max Yuryev challenges this assessment on the Max Tech YouTube channel in a teardown video of the Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chipset inside.

Notably, there are no screws or fasteners visible on any face of the Mac Studio. The screws are hidden under the rubber ring at the bottom of the Mac Studio. Yuryev pries out the ring, revealing four hexagonal screws underneath it. Once the screws are taken off, the backplate comes right off with the force of gravity, revealing a second aluminum plate held with some more screws.

At 5:45 in the video, Yuryev jubilates upon spotting a port behind the second plate that is visible through the gap between it and the side edges. Although not the same, the port is seemingly similar to an M.2 SSD connector. They note that a user can likely slide in a compatible SSD and install it without having to take the second cover off.