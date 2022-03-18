Hogwarts Legacy Confirmed For Switch As Dev Talks Microtransactions

When "Hogwarts Legacy" was announced at a PS5 event in September 2020, Portkey Games and Warner Bros. Games Avalanche intended to release the game exclusively for PS5 and PS4, as well as Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC in 2021 before it got delayed to 2022 — not because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but because Avalanche need more time to polish it. But now, Portkey Games has cast a spell to reveal that the game will also be coming to Nintendo Switch Holiday 2022.

The FAQ page for the official "Hogwarts Legacy" website confirmed that the Switch is listed as one of the consoles the open-world magical action RPG will be available on, with the developer saying, "'Hogwarts Legacy' will be available for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC." The Nintendo Switch logo even shows up at the bottom of the game's website. To confirm the Switch availability even further, Amazon revealed the cover art for the game, ruling out the possibility of it being a cloud release.