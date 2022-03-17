Netflix Drops First Teasers For Its Resident Evil Original Series

The "Resident Evil" series has been somewhat hit-and-miss throughout its history — particularly when it comes to film — but it's taking another shot at non-interactive storytelling with a live-action series on Netflix due later this year. The upcoming series does not seem to have a direct connection to the Infinite Darkness animation that debuted in July 2021, however.

"Resident Evil" first released on the original PlayStation back in 1996, performing well enough to spawn a franchise that's still going strong (despite a few rough patches) more than 25 years later, following and expanding on the story of the Umbrella Corporation pharmaceutical company's development of biological weapons and the people who are trying to stop it. What began as a small story of horror and intrigue in a remote mountain mansion-cum-secret laboratory soon spread to the nearby (and similarly remote) Racoon City, and eventually the whole world.

Paul W.S. Anderson's live-action films took a slightly different approach at first, putting a spin on Umbrella's hidden lab and supplying entirely new characters, eventually going so far as to turn the series' main protagonist, Alice, into a virus-powered supersoldier with occasional telekinesis. Plus, there was an army of clones at one point, and approximations of characters from the games made appearances.