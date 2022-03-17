#TwitchDoBetter Campaign Calls On Twitch To Take More Action Against Hate Raids

It may seem like Twitch is doing right by marginalized streamers by highlighting their channels on the home page and creating new rules designed to protect them from discrimination, as well as cracking down on the spread of misinformation. However, a group of Black streamers believes otherwise. The #TwitchDoBetter campaign, comprising of Black streamers and the supporters behind it, is calling on the streaming platform to take more action against racist hate raids.

In an open letter to Twitch CEO Emmett Shear and his senior leadership team, which was co-penned by Color of Change, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the group criticized Twitch's performative gestures during Black History Month, such as temporarily putting up the Black Brilliance Recommended Section on its home page and hosting a speedrunning marathon called Unapologetically Black and Fast, as inadequate. Although those initiatives were aimed at celebrating Black content creators throughout February, the critics say Twitch hasn't done much to tackle the racist cyberattacks they face every time they host a live stream.

"At a time when Black streamers continue to be harassed by racist users and left unprotected from online hate, these short-term, performative Black History Month initiatives are sorely inadequate," the group wrote. "Twitch must address its complicity in anti-Black racism on the platform. And that starts with working directly with impacted Black creators to determine which policy and procedural changes are needed to improve their safety, as well as being transparent about when these changes will be implemented."