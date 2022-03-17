Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Is A Camera Powerhouse

Smartphone cameras have come a long way in the past decade or so, and Honor seems to be following the same path with its latest release, the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate. The smartphone features a quad-camera setup that looks very impressive, promising to deliver unprecedented image quality. The company boasts its Honor Magic 4 Ultimate has already managed to top the DxOMark ranking where smartphone cameras are concerned, marking an excellent beginning for this brand-new device.

From the back, the Honor Magic4 Ultimate almost looks like it sports a large camera lens, all thanks to its circular quad-camera setup with flash in the middle. The camera system introduces a world-first with its new dual free-form lens and is said to provide a lot more than can be expected from Honor's competitors. George Zhao, CEO of Honor, said about the phone: "The Honor Magic 4 Ultimate represents the pinnacle of Honor R&D and demonstrates our ambition to become the technology brand of choice for even the most demanding consumers. [...] Honor Magic4 Ultimate is the ultimate pain point killer that pro users have long expected."

Aside from the mind-boggling camera power, Honor Magic 4 Ultimate likely packs a host of features we've all come to expect from a flagship smartphone in 2022, although not much has been said about that as of yet. The company details the specifications of the upcoming device in an informative blog post. Let's take a closer look at the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate.