After Galaxy S22, Geekbench Delists Galaxy Tab S8 For Throttling Scheme

The performance throttling saga for Samsung's flagship hardware isn't over yet. After getting its Galaxy S series flagships — starting with Galaxy S22 and dating all the way back to Galaxy S10 — delisted from a popular benchmarking platform, the ax has now fallen on the Galaxy Tab S8 series of flagship tablets. The folks over at Android Police ran a few tests on the Galaxy Tab S8+ and its Ultra variant and found that both devices are also engaged in performance throttling.

In order to test it, the Geekbench benchmarking app's package name was changed to "Genshin Impact," a resource-intensive game that is often used to assess a chip's raw firepower and the efficiency of a device's thermal hardware. When the benchmarking app's name was changed, the tablets' single-core benchmarking tally fell by up to 28 percent, while the multi-core scores went down by approximately 10 percent. The performance throttling happens based simply on the name identifier of an app, while the entire functionality remains identical.