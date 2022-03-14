Former Nintendo Boss Tosses Serious Shade At Facebook's Metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg has been working to build the metaverse ever since he rebranded Facebook as Meta in October 2021 with a vision of people living, working, and playing together in the all-encompassing virtual reality space. Some people think the metaverse will be successful once it's born, but others are skeptical about the social media company going down that path.

Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime tossed some serious shade at Facebook's metaverse during an interview with Bloomberg at SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas, over the weekend, saying he's questioning the social media company's "current definition" of such a platform. He said he believes companies and brands like Epic Games and Roblox are responsible for molding this type of future with their innovative ideas, especially in games like "Fortnite," while Facebook is doing so through uncreative means.

"Facebook itself is not an innovative company," Fils-Aime said. "They have either acquired interesting things like Oculus and Instagram, or they've been a fast follower of people's ideas. I don't think their current definition will be successful. Inherently, they are not an innovative company other than the very original social platform that was created many years ago."