Volvo And Starbucks Team On Fast EV Chargers With Your Latte

Caffeine may be the long-distance driver's top-up of choice, but a new Volvo and Starbucks pilot is aiming to give electric cars and plug-in hybrids a jolt with a DC fast charger collaboration. The trial will see up to 60 chargers installed at as many as 15 Starbucks locations on the US west coast, creating a Denver to Seattle EV corridor with caffeine-themed pitstops.

The chargers will be Volvo-branded, but the automaker is partnering with ChargePoint on the hardware, installation, and background infrastructure. Exact details on the charging power levels involved have not been shared yet, though ChargePoint has both 250 kW and 350 kW models in its line-up.

With a DC fast charger, Volvo says, its all-electric C40 Recharge would take around 40 minutes to go from 20% to 90% charge. Volvo and Starbucks envisage around 100 miles at most between each charging location – a C40 Recharge has an official EPA range of 226 miles, though obviously, how it's driven and the terrain of the route plays a considerable role in that number – and expect the eventual route to span a 1,350-mile distance from Denver to Seattle.