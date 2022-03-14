Nothing's Carl Pei Announces March Event: Here's What We Expect

Nothing chief Carl Pei has appeared in the teaser of an announcement that is slated for March 23 and kicks off at 10 am (EST). Putting all the cliched "Nothing is going to reveal something" jokes apart, all sign point towards the debut of the company's first smartphone. The official launch event page actually has a Snapdragon artwork, hinting at Qualcomm's involvement in the upcoming Nothing project. So, let's start with the most obvious hints. Pei was recently photographed showing a phone to Qualcomm's chief Cristiano Amon.

The official Twitter handle of Nothing has also made it abundantly clear that something "fun" is happening in the month of March. Pei's own "Back on Android" tweet a few weeks ago pushed the hype frenzy to new heights. Multiple leaksters have also claimed that a Nothing-branded phone is in the pipeline and will be launched this year.