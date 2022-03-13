How To Turn Off Auto Updates In Windows 10

Have you been asking yourself how to turn off automatic updates in Windows 10? No one can blame you — it's not as easy as it used to be, and there are reasons why you might want to hold off on receiving new updates. After all, in a fresh Windows patch, bugs can slip in through the cracks and may cause various issues ranging from a drop in performance to full-on Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) situations.

Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn't want us to skip out on updates, and there are good reasons for that, too. We delve deeper into those down below, but in short, making sure your computer is up to date is important because it helps you stay as secure as possible. However, as you may know, it's a double-edged sword and a tough balance between wanting your PC to run flawlessly with no buggy patches and wanting to stay safe with all the latest exploit fixes.

Windows 10 usually updates automatically and loads up the updates without your knowledge, at least until it asks you to restart your computer. If you want to turn off that feature and be in charge of when your updates are installed, you can. Below, we will explore various ways to turn off automatic updates in Windows 10.