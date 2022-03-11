The Real Reason Instagram Is Adding A 'Creator Lab' For Influencers

TikTok is all the rage when it comes to recreating dance numbers, sharing fitness tips, or flaunting wardrobes. It's also one of the fastest growing digital social platforms in the world with what the company announced back in September of 2021 was over 1 billion active users. At the same time, when it comes to social commerce opportunities, Instagram remains to be a preferred (if not the topmost preferred) choice. To empower creators further, Instagram has now announced Creators Lab, a platform where they will learn the skills to establish their brand and grow it in the long term.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram at Meta, announced the addition to the platform through a video on their own Instagram account. In the video, Mosseri says Creator Lab will help creators gather information and learn lessons that they "wish they learned early on in their careers."

The executive says these lessons are equivalent to programing for creators. The lessons cover three broad ambits that will assist creators in finding their unique voice, building a community of loyal followers, and thinking — and realizing — their long-term goals. They said the lab is part of the company's promise made at the beginning of 2022 to help creators grow.