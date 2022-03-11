Here Are The Xbox Game Studios Titles That Work On Steam Deck

With more and more Steam Decks shipping out each week, there are naturally questions about which games are compatible with the handheld and which are not. Valve has already launched a tool that Steam Deck owners and prospective buyers alike can use to see which games in their libraries are supported, playable, and unsupported, but we've also seen several game publishers reveal compatibility on their own.

Microsoft is the latest publisher to do so, today listing the Xbox Game Studios games that are verified for Steam Deck, playable on it, and those that are completely unsupported. The unsupported games, as you might imagine, won't function at all on Steam Deck. While the list of unsupported Xbox Game Studios games is rather short, which is nice, there are also some big names on it. Sorry, "Halo" fans, but it looks like you'll need to get your FPS kicks on your regular PC gaming machine.