TikTok Is Stunned By This Simple Nintendo Switch Hack

The Nintendo Switch has had a pretty full life so far, having just passed its five year anniversary (it first launched on March 3rd, 2017) and been a fairly consistent top-selling console throughout much of that time. All despite the prevalent issue of joy-con drift that's been causing headaches for quite a number of customers, no less.

What's more, several less-than-obvious features have been highlighted as the years have gone on — features that may not be vital to all, but have definitely been a useful surprise to some. A built-in web browser, dark mode settings, joy-con connectivity with Android devices and PCs, being able to turn on your TV when turning on the console, and so on.

And now TikTok is buzzing (pun not intended but still relished) about one such feature as explained in a video by outofthebox_youtube in which it's shown how you can use your Switch console to help you find any of your misplaced joy-con controllers.