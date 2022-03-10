Here's What Happens When Your Old iPad Connects With A New Apple Studio Display

The Studio Display is yet to hit shelves, but it is already getting a lot of love online from professionals seeking a new Apple-branded external monitor that can meet their needs. While the upgraded webcam and audio hardware have received praise, the I/O aspect isn't too shabby, either. However, connecting it to older USB-C Apple tablets like the fourth-generation iPad Air or the sixth-generation iPad Mini will limit the screen output.

Per a report from MacRumors that cites a statement from Apple, connecting an iPad Air 4 or the iPad Mini 6 via USB-C to the Studio Display will downgrade the resolution from the monitor's peak 5K to a lower 1440p output. The Studio Display doesn't officially support the two aforementioned iPads — or older tablet hardware — and that means these devices can't drive the monitor at its native resolution. It is interesting to note that the fourth and fifth-generation iPad Air models share the same design, and rock a USB-C port as well. So, why the Studio Display incompatibility issue?