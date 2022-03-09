Twitter Shops Is Open For Business, And Free To Use (For Now)

Tired of clicking on a link within a tweet from your friend or your favorite brand that takes you to a product you're looking for, or clicking on the link on a brand's Twitter bio that makes you leave the app and go straight to their online shop? Get your credit cards ready, netizens. Twitter is launching Twitter Shops, a pilot e-commerce feature that will make it easier for users to browse the shops of their favorite brands and for merchants to showcase their products on the popular social media platform.

According to a blog post the platform published on Wednesday, Twitter Shops is free to use on the mobile version of Twitter — for now, anyway. The new feature allows merchants to curate a collection of a maximum of 50 products to showcase on their Twitter profile, and gives users the chance to not only talk about the products but also view them from the profiles of their favorite brands and purchase without leaving Twitter.

Twitter Shops is currently in beta testing, so for now it's only available for select users in the US who use Twitter in English on iOS. It's unknown when the feature will be available for every user.