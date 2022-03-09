Samsung Galaxy A73's Latest Leak Hints At A Nearly Bezel-Less Display

Despite the abundance of premium features that Samsung's flagship phones such as the Galaxy S22 series offer, the (relatively) affordable Galaxy A series is Samsung's best-selling smartphone series. In 2022, Samsung has already unveiled the Galaxy A13 and A23 and is now set to extend the fourth generation of the Galaxy A series with more mid-range phones, including the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A73. A recent leak bares the greater of the two — the Galaxy A73 — in all its glory, (almost) confirming its design.

Zoutons & OnLeaks

In a recent leak courtesy of 91Mobiles, we see the very first images of the upcoming Galaxy A73 appearing to be (leaked images) intended for distribution in digital media. The phone is positioned in the upper mid-range and will succeed the Galaxy A72 that was launched in March 2021. The Galaxy A73 also appears to bear a striking resemblance to not only its predecessor but also the Galaxy A53 that was recently listed for purchase (even before its launch) on the Serbian platform Kuperjem Prodajem.