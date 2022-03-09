Samsung Galaxy A73's Latest Leak Hints At A Nearly Bezel-Less Display
Despite the abundance of premium features that Samsung's flagship phones such as the Galaxy S22 series offer, the (relatively) affordable Galaxy A series is Samsung's best-selling smartphone series. In 2022, Samsung has already unveiled the Galaxy A13 and A23 and is now set to extend the fourth generation of the Galaxy A series with more mid-range phones, including the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A73. A recent leak bares the greater of the two — the Galaxy A73 — in all its glory, (almost) confirming its design.
In a recent leak courtesy of 91Mobiles, we see the very first images of the upcoming Galaxy A73 appearing to be (leaked images) intended for distribution in digital media. The phone is positioned in the upper mid-range and will succeed the Galaxy A72 that was launched in March 2021. The Galaxy A73 also appears to bear a striking resemblance to not only its predecessor but also the Galaxy A53 that was recently listed for purchase (even before its launch) on the Serbian platform Kuperjem Prodajem.
Virtually bezel-less design
The leaked press renders complement the Galaxy A73's concept renders divulged by the reputed leaker @OnLeaks in collaboration with Zoutons in December 2021. As per 91Mobiles, the upcoming Galaxy A73's 6.7-inch display is surrounded by slender bezels, making it appear as if the display virtually occupies the entirety of the phone's front face. The Galaxy A53 is also purported to have the same design but will have a smaller display and a lower screen-to-body ratio i.e. the percentage of the area on the phone's front face occupied by its display.
Although the Galaxy A73 bears a great deal of similarity to the Galaxy A72, the former is suggested to be slightly smaller along all edges as well as thinner by a few millimeters. Zoutons's report notes the Galaxy A73 will measure only 7.6mm in thickness. A slightly smaller body also suggests the smartphone could be a tad bit lighter than its predecessor weighing 203 grams.
Upgraded camera and processor
In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A73's recent listing on benchmarking platform Geekbench (via GSMArena) suggests the mid-ranger could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. Other than the bump in processing power, the Galaxy A73 is also slated to feature a 108MP rear primary camera.
As per another leaker, Anthony aka @TheGalox_, the Galaxy A73 will also sport a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to include an AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and a heavyweight battery with a capacity of either 5,500mAh or 6,000mAh according to the leaker. Meanwhile, a previous rumor also states the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A73 could be waterproof.
The exact date of release for the Galaxy A73 remains undisclosed for now but we can expect it to be delayed beyond the last year's timeline of a launch in March considering the one-month delay in the launch of the flagship Galaxy S series as compared to the previous year.