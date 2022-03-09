Square Enix Launches Massive YouTube Music Channel With Tons Of Game Soundtracks
Square Enix has just kicked off its own music channel on YouTube, dubbed the SQUARE ENIX MUSIC Channel, and it's... a lot. The channel looks to be acting as a sort of catalog of music-related videos from the properties owned by the massive developer and publisher.
Full game soundtracks from a bunch of popular series are a given, but also just the start of what the new channel has to offer. It's also compiling remixes, orchestra pieces, ambient playlists, composer interviews, song covers from other artists, and more — all collected from around YouTube. Composers like Nobuo Uematsu, Hiroki Kikuta, and Yasunori Mitsuna, channel topics like SQUARE ENIX MUSIC, and so on.
SQUARE ENIX MUSIC Channel's own content is a little light at the moment with only a few uploaded videos, but there's no shortage of content that's been collected from other official and affiliated channels. There are already over 40 playlists available, and the SQUARE ENIX MUSIC Channel trailer promises even more are planned for the future, though it doesn't go into specifics.
What you'll find
Right now you can find quite a bit of classic, and some contemporary, Square Enix game representation sprinkled throughout the channel's playlists. The "Final Fantasy" series is pretty much a given and includes multiple game soundtracks along with new arrangements, holiday mixes, and the like. But you can also listen to the "Chrono Trigger" and "Chrono Cross" soundtracks in their entirety, a whole lot of stuff from the "Mana" series ("Secret of Mana," "Trials of Mana," etc), and a whole lot of tracks from the various "NieR" games.
With property rights being what they are, it's difficult to know whether or not music from some of the properties Square Enix doesn't own (but has published) will ever appear on the new channel, though. Sure, "Octopath Traveler" is up, but it was co-developed by Square Enix and ACQUIRE, so it still sort of falls under Square's umbrella. The Platinum Games-developed "NieR: Automata" being represented offers up a bit more hope, at least. But what about "Dragon Quest," "Dissidia," "Star Ocean," or "Front Mission?" Only time — and presumably the effort required to successfully navigate a number of legal things — will tell.