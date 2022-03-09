Square Enix Launches Massive YouTube Music Channel With Tons Of Game Soundtracks

Square Enix has just kicked off its own music channel on YouTube, dubbed the SQUARE ENIX MUSIC Channel, and it's... a lot. The channel looks to be acting as a sort of catalog of music-related videos from the properties owned by the massive developer and publisher.

Full game soundtracks from a bunch of popular series are a given, but also just the start of what the new channel has to offer. It's also compiling remixes, orchestra pieces, ambient playlists, composer interviews, song covers from other artists, and more — all collected from around YouTube. Composers like Nobuo Uematsu, Hiroki Kikuta, and Yasunori Mitsuna, channel topics like SQUARE ENIX MUSIC, and so on.

SQUARE ENIX MUSIC Channel's own content is a little light at the moment with only a few uploaded videos, but there's no shortage of content that's been collected from other official and affiliated channels. There are already over 40 playlists available, and the SQUARE ENIX MUSIC Channel trailer promises even more are planned for the future, though it doesn't go into specifics.