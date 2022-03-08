A $58k Pokemon Card Got This COVID Fund Thief 3 Years In Prison

A man from Dublin, Georgia, has been sentenced to spend 36 months in federal prison for the most peculiar reason — spending almost $58,000 on a "Pokemon" trading card. While that might sound innocent enough, the reason 31-year old Vinath Oudomsine will spend 3 years in prison is that the money for the card came from a COVID-19 relief loan. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses struggled with funding. Numerous lockdowns hit small business owners the hardest, with up to 65% of small companies in the United States reporting either a large or moderate negative effect on their business. Large corporations have been able to stay afloat — for the most part — but many smaller companies were forced to shut down.

Oudomsine pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and was fined on top of having to repay the total amount that he was loaned. In July 2020, Oudomsine applied to the SBA, requesting an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Many small businesses requested this type of loan in the early days of COVID-19 lockdowns, so that in itself was not unusual. Oudomsine's business was part of the entertainment sector, allegedly had 10 employees, and he claimed it generated $235,000 in revenue in the year preceding the pandemic.

As the DOJ release details, Oudomsine used the vast majority of the resulting loan to buy a "Pokemon" Charizard trading card, rather than to help his business.