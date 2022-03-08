Android 12L's Foldable Enhancements Could Finally Give Google Tablets A Chance

The changes coming to Android 12L aren't especially earth shattering, but they do take advantage of the larger screens. For example, when swiping down on the display of most Android tablets with only reveal the quick settings, Android 12L will split this view into two columns. This will enable quick settings to appear in a column to the left while notifications will now appear in a column to the right to be tapped on or swiped away. It's a simple, but effective change. This two-column layout will also be visible in the full settings app, something that Samsung tablet or Galaxy Z Fold users will already be familiar with.

A more significant change is the introduction of a new taskbar. If you've used Google's Chrome OS, this setup will look very familiar to you. In addition to a set of default apps that will appear centrally in the taskbar, users will also be able to place apps they frequently use in the same location. Users will also be able to tap on an app to launch an app in full screen as well as then drag an app from the taskbar and drop it to one side of the display to enter split-screen mode. Again, Samsung Edge panel users will be very familiar with this functionality, however, we expect to see Samsung also now adopt the taskbar in a future update to its Galaxy Tabs.