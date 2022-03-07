Pixel Phones Add Night Sight In Snapchat, Message Stickers, And Live Caption For Calls

A new set of features were delivered by Google to Pixel smartphone owners starting on March 7, 2022. Google called the new set of features their "Tenth Pixel Feature Drop," otherwise known as their "March Pixel Feature Drop." Included in the mix were an update to the "At a Glance" widget, the addition of Spanish to Live Translate, new Message Stickers, Live Caption for calls, and new Night Sight for Snapchat.

These features will appear first for devices as old as Google Pixel 3a and new as Pixel 5a (5G). That means all the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 devices, too. The first round of updates will start to appear on Monday, March 7, 2022, while Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will start to see the update with these features later this month.

It should also be clear, at this point, that devices older than the Google Pixel 3a will not be getting any more major feature updates in the future. If you're buying a used or refurbished Google Pixel smartphone from this point forward, it'll probably be smart to pick a Pixel 3a or newer.