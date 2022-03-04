The Best Way To Make Easy Money In No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky is a game that has a lot (a LOT a lot) of stuff to see, do, and unlock — from your own autonomous mech suit to entire alien settlements you can manage, and beyond — but in order to experience most of it you need three things: time, crafting materials, and Units. Lots and lots of units. If you want to buy a new starship without having to spend resources fixing up something you found at a crash site, take command of a freighter and manage a small fleet of frigates, or upgrade your stuff without relying on random component drops, money is key.

Especially in the early game where you'll typically have, at most, a couple hundred thousand units on-hand when you'll really want tens of millions.

Depending on your environment there are a few ways to farm for cash when you're starting out, like gathering platinum from asteroid belts (the crystalize structures hiding among the typical-looking space rocks) or visiting a sentinel-heavy planet where valuable Gravitino Balls are scattered around the landscape like shells on a beach. But while effective, these methods require a fair bit of time and effort to maintain. Not ideal when you want to also explore the galaxy and, you know, actually experience more of what the game has to offer.

Which is where automated mining comes in.