Manhart Gives Its Custom M2 Competition The Powerful Specs BMW Didn't Dare

German tuning house Manhart is at it again. Most recently, Manhart unveiled the MH2 GTR, a car that we thought was the most hardcore version of the BMW M2 CS. It came with a 600-horsepower 3.0-liter inline-six engine with larger turbochargers, a new intercooler, a stainless steel exhaust system with four-inch tailpipes, and a hardcore ECU remap to seal the deal.

But apparently, we're talking about Manhart here, a tuning firm that created the BMW MH5 GTR and the Mercedes-AMG CR 700, the latter a speedier rendition of an AMG C63 station wagon with a 700-horsepower 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine. And as it turns out, Manhart wants to send off the current second-gen BMW M2 CS with a bang, so it created something worth mentioning in the company's history books.

Enter the Manhart MH2 630, the newest and last member of Manhart's MH2 F87 family. If the full roll cage and deleted rear seats are any indications, the MH2 630 is a tuned racing car, the type you take on weekend track days to impress your friends.