Honor Earbuds 3 Pro And Watch GS 3 Are Wearables With Hidden Health Talents

Honor has unveiled its latest true wireless earbuds, and a new analog-inspired smartwatch, both with new health-tracking features. In addition to cutting the cord, the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro can also keep track of your temperature, while the Honor Watch GS 3 has an eight-channel heart rate monitor baked in. Both were announced alongside the Honor Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2022 today.

Honor

The Earbuds 3 Pro debut a new coaxial dual-driver design, which the company claims is an industry first. That combines an 11mm dynamic driver with a piezoelectric ceramic tweeter. The result, Honor says, is more bass and improved treble, while also keeping power consumption low.

Honor

The new driver is paired with a special rear cavity cover, which – like the front cover – is designed to reduce in-ear pressure. It also integrates a new sensor, tracking temperature while the earbud is in place. Exactly what might be done with that data, Honor isn't specifying, though it does suggest it could be useful for broader health monitoring.