Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Notebooks Make The Budget Play
Lenovo has launched its new IdeaPad Gaming 3 series notebooks that it has pitched as a more affordable option for new gamers than its Legion-branded lineup. They come with either a 15.6-inch display or a 16-inch option and feature the usual specification upgrades that you would expect with a new model including new chips and GPUs. There are also refinements to the internal and external design making for a solid upgrade.
The new Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 series notebooks are fitted with an option of the latest 12th gen Intel silicon up to a Core i7-12700H or the latest AMD mobile silicon up to a Ryzen 6800H, which is a great starting point from a performance perspective. There are also two dedicated graphics card options on the table too with Lenovo among the first to offer Intel's new Arc GPUs along with the choice to fit up to an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU as well. This should ensure more than enough power is on tap for AAA games and content creation tasks.
High resolution and high-refresh rate displays
Lenovo says that it has also given the 2022 IdeaPad Gaming 3 series notebooks an internal design overhaul. It is using a blue color accented quad vent thermal design that is 20 percent larger than the previous model combined with a 10 percent increase in airflow. The company says this will deliver cooler running and quieter performance with fans spinning up less during non-intensive tasks like when taking notes in lectures.
The 16-inch models can be fitted with a 165Hz 16:10 IPS display with a WQHD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution with support for 100 percent of the sRGB color spectrum and 500 nits of peak brightness. The 15.6-inch models can be fitted with a 165Hz WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Audio is powered by the Nahimic Audio 3D Sound System while Lenovo's signature gaming keyboard can be equipped with 4-zone RGB lighting depending on model.
The 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 series with Intel processor will ship in June 2022 starting from $1,489.99. The AMD variant will also be available in June and will start from $1,139.99. The 15.6-inch models with Intel chips will ship in April and will start from $989.99 while the AMD variant will also be available in April and start at $929.
Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming Mouse
Lenovo has also launched the Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming Mouse. The new high-performance mouse has been designed with a short, low arch and narrow waist and features mirrored-textured side-grips for ambidextrous use. It weighs in at a svelte 75 grams with 100 percent Teflon feet for near-frictionless tactile gliding. It is rated at 19,000 DPI while its optical micro-switches and six programmable buttons have been tested for an 80 million clicks.
It supports up to 16.8 million RGB lighting combinations and works over a 2.4 GHz Bluetooth connection, or wired if preferred. Lenovo promises "loads of battery life" on a full 2-hour charge, but even a 10-minute quick-charge is promised to deliver up to 10 hours of use. It even features wireless Qi charging for added convenience when it is time for a recharge — this is supported by the sold-separately Lenovo Legion S600 Gaming Station base. The Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming will retail for $99.99 when it launches in September.