Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Notebooks Make The Budget Play

Lenovo has launched its new IdeaPad Gaming 3 series notebooks that it has pitched as a more affordable option for new gamers than its Legion-branded lineup. They come with either a 15.6-inch display or a 16-inch option and feature the usual specification upgrades that you would expect with a new model including new chips and GPUs. There are also refinements to the internal and external design making for a solid upgrade.

The new Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 series notebooks are fitted with an option of the latest 12th gen Intel silicon up to a Core i7-12700H or the latest AMD mobile silicon up to a Ryzen 6800H, which is a great starting point from a performance perspective. There are also two dedicated graphics card options on the table too with Lenovo among the first to offer Intel's new Arc GPUs along with the choice to fit up to an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU as well. This should ensure more than enough power is on tap for AAA games and content creation tasks.