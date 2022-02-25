You Can Play Majora's Mask On Your Switch Now: Here's How

Like the lunar doom of Termina, the release of Majora's Mask on the Nintendo Switch seemed inevitable — especially when its N64 library launched with Ocarina of Time. Also Nintendo said it would be added at a later date when it first announced its Expansion Pack subscription plan back in September of 2021. And then it also told us to expect Majora's Mask on the Switch on February 25th.

Point is, today is February 25th and, just as promised, one of the most bizarre (and beloved) 3D Zelda games has been added to the Switch's N64 library. So you can play it at home or on the go now. Or, if you've never played it before, now you can!

Rob Rich/SlashGear

Link's surreal, mask-wearing race against the clock as he tries to stop a calamitous tragedy can be played along with your other Switch N64 games at no extra charge. The only catch is you have to be subscribed to the Online Expansion Pack plan in order to access it. Otherwise you're out of luck.