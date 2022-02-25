Volvo Unveils 2022 S60 Black Edition In Limited Numbers

The Volvo S60 is still part of the third-gen car that first appeared in 2019. The S60 may not be as popular as other luxury offerings like the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Genesis G70. Still, it remains a solid choice for a comfortable, stylish, and tech-featured midsize luxury sedan. Volvo is making the S60 more desirable by introducing a limited-edition S60 Black Edition for 2022.

The Volvo S60 Black Edition is developed exclusively for US buyers at California's Volvo US design studio. According to Volvo, development for the Black Edition began in January 2021. But as soon as Volvo executives laid eyes on the pre-production variant by November 2021, S60 Black Edition was "approved for production on the spot" after the brass fell head-over-heels with the car's silhouette.

"The design of the S60 Black Edition evokes a passionate response across the company," said Erik Beak, head of design for Volvo Cars USA.