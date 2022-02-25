Volvo Unveils 2022 S60 Black Edition In Limited Numbers
The Volvo S60 is still part of the third-gen car that first appeared in 2019. The S60 may not be as popular as other luxury offerings like the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Genesis G70. Still, it remains a solid choice for a comfortable, stylish, and tech-featured midsize luxury sedan. Volvo is making the S60 more desirable by introducing a limited-edition S60 Black Edition for 2022.
The Volvo S60 Black Edition is developed exclusively for US buyers at California's Volvo US design studio. According to Volvo, development for the Black Edition began in January 2021. But as soon as Volvo executives laid eyes on the pre-production variant by November 2021, S60 Black Edition was "approved for production on the spot" after the brass fell head-over-heels with the car's silhouette.
"The design of the S60 Black Edition evokes a passionate response across the company," said Erik Beak, head of design for Volvo Cars USA.
Volvo S60 Black Edition: Dark Styling Elements
The Black Edition is available in the S60 Recharge PHEV and S60 Momentum and R-Design mild hybrid variants. As expected, the Black Edition is resplendent in gloss black styling elements like bespoke gloss black 19-inch wheels and black window trim. It also has a black front grille, black tailpipes, and darkened Volvo badges to complete the sinister vibe.
However, Volvo only offers the S60 Black Edition in two metallic paint colors: Crystal White and Onyx Black. Still, there's no denying the S60 remains a head-turner, most especially in Black Edition trim.
Comprehensive Luxury and Safety Kit
Of course, every Volvo S60 is well-equipped with standard niceties like a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument panel, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, and a premium 10-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It's also brimming with advanced safety kits like blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.
Meanwhile, the S60 R-Design includes interior ambient lighting, a Harman Kardon audio system with 14 speakers, wireless charging, and heated front seats, to name a few.
Mild-Hybrid and PHEV Powertrain
The Volvo S60 has a standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine combined with a mild-hybrid powertrain, good for 247 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, while an all-wheel drivetrain remains optional.
On the other hand, the S60 Recharge PHEV has a supercharged 2.0-liter gas engine and an electric motor pumping out a combined 400 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. In addition, the PHEV variant has an all-electric driving range of 19 miles.
The 2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition has a base price of under $40,000 and will arrive at select dealerships this spring. Only 450 units of the S60 Black Edition will leave the Volvo Cars factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina, so better hurry if you like a black-themed S60.