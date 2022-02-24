RML Short Wheelbase Is Ready To Pay Homage To Ferrari Classics

English high-performance engineering firm Ray Mallock Ltd. or the RML Group unveiled renders of its first production car last year. Affectionately called "Car Zero" or the RML Short Wheelbase, it's essentially a re-bodied Ferrari 550 Maranello underneath, but the sheet metal pays homage to the 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Short Wheelbase, known in automotive parlance as one of the prettiest cars of all time.

But now, the RML Group has presented the first pre-production model of the Short Wheelbase. The car will undergo a stringent durability and testing program at the UTAC test facility in Bedfordshire, UK.

We applaud RML for resisting the urge to wrap its creation in annoying camouflage, and we like the fact they didn't skimp on making the car look as gorgeous as the original when it came out in the early 1960s. You are looking at the actual vehicle wearing a stunning metallic blue paint, and it's love at first sight.